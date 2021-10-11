PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.12

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.12 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 97456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,944 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,755 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $95,064,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

