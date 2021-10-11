Pallapay Hits Market Cap of $4.58 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Pallapay has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $620,920.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00058534 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00126763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00077150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,504.86 or 0.99820901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.19 or 0.06063721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 117,949,141 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

