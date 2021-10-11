Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $600.00 at Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $470.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.19.

PANW stock opened at $492.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.78. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $502.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after buying an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

