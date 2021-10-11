Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.30

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 1456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.54 million. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. Equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 532.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 64,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter worth about $156,000. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

