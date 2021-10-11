Pangolin (PNG) Price Tops $1.22

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $26.03 million and $1.52 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00059895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00126598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00078749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,453.94 or 1.00020328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.42 or 0.06111211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

