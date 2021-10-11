Parachute Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $210,575.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,221,836 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

