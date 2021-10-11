Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.95

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 3457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 3.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.