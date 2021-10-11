Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 24,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,767,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRTY shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $800.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,722,000 after buying an additional 723,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after buying an additional 5,209,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,322,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 763,188 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,972,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,760,000 after purchasing an additional 524,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

