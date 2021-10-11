Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.99

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 13188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Compass Point lowered their target price on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Paysafe alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,295,000 after buying an additional 3,257,192 shares during the last quarter.

About Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.