Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Up 8.3%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.38. Approximately 94,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,249,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. FMR LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,547 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 155.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 406,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

