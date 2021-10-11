Peercoin Price Tops $0.90 on Top Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $24.39 million and $26,649.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,169,420 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

