Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Shares Down 2.4%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54). 63,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 167,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company has a market capitalization of £18.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.92.

Pelatro Company Profile (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

