Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,827,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after buying an additional 1,277,804 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,032,000 after buying an additional 1,169,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $95,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 56,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,314. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average of $107.51. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $852,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 459,803 shares of company stock worth $50,342,331. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.74.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

