Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,048,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,700 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for about 1.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Pembina Pipeline worth $65,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $264,737,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $92,586,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after buying an additional 2,982,958 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after buying an additional 2,296,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,911,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,648,000 after buying an additional 2,065,891 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -49.85, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

