Peninsula Wealth LLC Acquires 27,519 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 7.0% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.01. 185,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,156,651. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.