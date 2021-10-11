Peninsula Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.6% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 342,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 67,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.38. 58,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,238,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.35. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

