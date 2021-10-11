Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.29.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $70.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.16. Pentair has a 1 year low of $48.16 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,795,000 after acquiring an additional 228,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after acquiring an additional 510,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,503,000 after purchasing an additional 29,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

