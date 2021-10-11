Peony 24-Hour Volume Tops $48,797.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and approximately $48,797.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00041689 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 35,513,619 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars.

