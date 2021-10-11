People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,897 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.19% of People’s United Financial worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 617.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in People’s United Financial by 1,664.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,458,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,402 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,355,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,651,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after buying an additional 1,023,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.