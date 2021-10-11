PEPS Coin Trading 41.7% Higher Over Last Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $232.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00104428 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,170,214 coins and its circulating supply is 61,500,338 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

