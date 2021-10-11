PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Trimmed by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,659 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 5.2% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $188,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PEP opened at $156.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

