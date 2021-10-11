PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,752,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,849 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.71% of PepsiCo worth $1,445,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $156.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.08. The stock has a market cap of $215.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.