Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,127 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock worth $2,005,825. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $47.84 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

