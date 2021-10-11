Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research firms recently commented on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Persimmon stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.20. 9,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,102. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $6.4916 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

