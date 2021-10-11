PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.41

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.41 and last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTR shares. HSBC cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

The stock has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 41.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 1,236.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

