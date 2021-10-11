PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Research Coverage Started at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PETV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.56. 474,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,796. PetVivo has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.61.
PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
About PetVivo
PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.
