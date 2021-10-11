PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Research Coverage Started at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PETV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.56. 474,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,796. PetVivo has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.61.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Folkes purchased 10,000 shares of PetVivo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,749.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $71,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

