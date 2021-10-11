Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,290,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Pfizer worth $168,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

