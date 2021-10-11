PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Shares Down 6.5%

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.01. 294,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,142,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 381.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668,108 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in PG&E by 81.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,307,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 160.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494,530 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in PG&E by 51,418.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,670,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651,230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in PG&E by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312,447 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

