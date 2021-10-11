Phantomx (PNX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $32,962.00 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.75 or 0.00330388 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001865 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.