Phantomx Trading Up 0.1% This Week (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Phantomx has a market cap of $33,192.81 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.08 or 0.00312181 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011344 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001635 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

