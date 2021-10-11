Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $78.70

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.70 and last traded at $78.70, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharma Mar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Pharma Mar alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.91.

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.