Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading Down 10.1%

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) traded down 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
The firm has a market cap of $509.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 17.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 490,490 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter worth about $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter worth about $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter worth about $64,447,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter worth about $28,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
