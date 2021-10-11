Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,896,000 after acquiring an additional 118,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $177.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.17. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

