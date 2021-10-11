Phoenixcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,354.41 or 1.00021299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00056885 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.33 or 0.00326694 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.66 or 0.00238319 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.86 or 0.00542106 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004513 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004307 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001028 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,575,075 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

