Phore (PHR) Trading 26.8% Higher This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Phore has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $5,443.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011662 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.00307528 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,082,907 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

