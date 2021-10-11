Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,633 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 13.67% of Phreesia worth $423,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Phreesia by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Phreesia by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

PHR stock opened at $60.76 on Monday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $117,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $143,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,368 shares of company stock worth $12,804,059 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

