PIBBLE Trading Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. PIBBLE has a market cap of $34.57 million and approximately $53,556.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00043110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.00212500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00094330 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

