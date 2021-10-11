Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.02 and last traded at $57.01. Approximately 1,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 719,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.07.

PLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $926.59 million, a PE ratio of -83.85 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,806 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $43,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,537 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 58,211 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

