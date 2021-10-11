Pigeoncoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $88,187.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 131% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

