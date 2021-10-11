Pillar Price Tops $0.0360 on Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $174,047.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar coin can now be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.41 or 0.00204432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00096597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

