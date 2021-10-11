PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Holdings Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000.

Shares of PFN opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

