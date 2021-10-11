Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 6.7% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $18,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,414. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $113.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.83.

