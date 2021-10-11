PIN (PIN) Price Down 36.5% This Week

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00059078 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00127345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00078093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,215.59 or 0.99844537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.52 or 0.05991689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.