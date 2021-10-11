Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,102,000 after buying an additional 585,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,168,000 after acquiring an additional 387,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $96.22 on Monday. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $73.66 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

