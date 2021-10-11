Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.94 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $13,451.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00314184 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011911 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001685 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,721,974 coins and its circulating supply is 431,461,538 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.