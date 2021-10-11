Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Hits New 1-Year High at $196.64

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $196.64 and last traded at $193.06, with a volume of 3029558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 143.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $839,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $673,782,000 after acquiring an additional 484,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $549,417,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after acquiring an additional 639,060 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.