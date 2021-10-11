Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,714 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $22,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $673,782,000 after acquiring an additional 484,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $549,417,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $443,068,000 after acquiring an additional 364,125 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $427,331,000 after acquiring an additional 989,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Shares of PXD opened at $193.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 143.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $194.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

