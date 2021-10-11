Piper Sandler Comments on Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CASH. B. Riley raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $56.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $58.31.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.