Piper Sandler Comments on Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Principal Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.10.

Shares of PFG opened at $68.92 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

