Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.77). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Robinhood Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

HOOD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $41.78 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

